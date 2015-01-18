Saudi's Almarai meets forecasts with 14.7 pct Q4 net profit rise

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Almarai, the Gulf’s largest dairy company, reported a 14.7 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, in line with analyst forecasts, as sales during the quarter accelerated.

Almarai made a profit of 428 million riyals ($114 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 373.3 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a statement to Riyadh’s bourse.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that Almarai would make a quarterly profit of 427.7 million riyals.

The firm said fourth-quarter sales rose 10.7 percent as a result of continuous growth in the poultry, dairy and juices segment, which offset a decline in its bakery business.

Almarai last month proposed a cash dividend of 1 riyal per share for 2014, identical to that paid out for 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Tom Arnold)