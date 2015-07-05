FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Almarai Q2 net profit up 22.41 percent, sales growth rises
July 5, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Almarai Q2 net profit up 22.41 percent, sales growth rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Almarai, the Gulf’s largest dairy company, reported an 22.41 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Sunday.

Almarai made a profit of 530.4 million riyals ($141.43 million)in the three months to June 30, up from 433.3 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.

Second-quarter sales growth of 11 percent and a 442.9 million riyals gain from an insurance claim related to an earlier bakery fire helped lift results.

The dairy firm in May said its board approved a capital investment plan which will reach 21 bilion riyals ($5.6 billion) in the next five years. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Archana Narayanan)

