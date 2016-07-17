FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Almarai Q2 net profit up 18.6 pct, beats estimates
July 17, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Saudi's Almarai Q2 net profit up 18.6 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Gulf's largest dairy company, reported an 18.6 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, beating analysts' forecasts.

Almarai made a profit of 628.8 million riyals ($167.7 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 530.4 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that Almarai would make a quarterly profit of 530.3 million riyals. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
