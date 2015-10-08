Saudi Almarai Q3 profit rises 10.3 pct

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Almarai, the Gulf’s largest dairy company, reported a 10.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday that was slightly below estimates despite increased sales.

Almarai made a profit of 595.1 million riyals ($158.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 539.4 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that Almarai would make a quarterly profit of 602.9 million riyals.

The company, which sold a 1.6 billion riyal sukuk in September, said quarterly sales rose 7.8 percent to 3.52 billion riyals.