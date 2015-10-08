FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Almarai Q3 profit rises 10.3 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 8, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Almarai Q3 profit rises 10.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Almarai, the Gulf’s largest dairy company, reported a 10.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday that was slightly below estimates despite increased sales.

Almarai made a profit of 595.1 million riyals ($158.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 539.4 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that Almarai would make a quarterly profit of 602.9 million riyals.

The company, which sold a 1.6 billion riyal sukuk in September, said quarterly sales rose 7.8 percent to 3.52 billion riyals.

$1 = 3.7496 riyals Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
