Saudi dairy firm Almarai raises 1.6 bln riyals from sukuk issue
#Financials
September 17, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi dairy firm Almarai raises 1.6 bln riyals from sukuk issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian dairy firm Almarai has completed a 1.6 billion riyal ($426.8 million) sukuk issue, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The Islamic bond was sold to professional investors in the kingdom and has a lifespan of seven years, it said, adding the sukuk had a floating rate coupon, but did not disclose what its pricing was.

The company said last month it planned to raise up to 2 billion riyals from the offering, which would be arranged by HSBC Saudi Arabia and Samba Capital. ($1 = 3.7490 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

