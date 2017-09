Nov 28 (Reuters) - Alm Equity AB :

* Says the company (56.3 pct) and partners have acquired part of property Timotejen 19 and the whole Timotejen 28 at Telefonplan in Stockholm

* Says acquisition of building rights is partly financed through borrowing capital via bank financing and partly through partner funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)