BRIEF-Almirall's treatment approved by European Commission

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Almirall SA :
* Says gets authorization from European Commission to sell drug combination of aclidinium + formoterol in European Union (EU)
* Says drug sold in agreement with Astrazeneca to appear on European market in first months of 2015
* Says to receive $150 million from Astrazeneca once the first unit is sold in any country within EU
* Says treatment relieves symptoms in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) Source text: bit.ly/15cagMD
