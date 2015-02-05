FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Almirall agrees for AstraZeneca to buy US and Canada rights for aclidinium bromide
February 5, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Almirall agrees for AstraZeneca to buy US and Canada rights for aclidinium bromide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Almirall SA :

* Says agrees for AstraZeneca to acquire the US and Canada rights for aclidinium bromide from Actavis

* Says upon completion of transaction, AstraZeneca will own development and commercial rights in US and Canada to Tudorza Pressair for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

* Says AstraZeneca will assume development rights and obligations in US and Canada for LA40464, approved in the EU under the brand name Duaklir Genuair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

