BRIEF-Almirall agrees for AstraZeneca to buy US and Canada rights for aclidinium bromide

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Almirall SA :

* Says agrees for AstraZeneca to acquire the US and Canada rights for aclidinium bromide from Actavis

* Says upon completion of transaction, AstraZeneca will own development and commercial rights in US and Canada to Tudorza Pressair for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

* Says AstraZeneca will assume development rights and obligations in US and Canada for LA40464, approved in the EU under the brand name Duaklir Genuair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)