Third potential bidder interested in Al Noor Hospitals-UAE paper
October 20, 2015 / 5:25 AM / in 2 years

Third potential bidder interested in Al Noor Hospitals-UAE paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A third potential bidder has expressed interest in acquiring Al Noor Hospitals, the chief executive of the London-listed healthcare firm told the UAE paper The National.

Al Noor Hospitals on October 14 agreed terms with South African owned Mediclinic International plc. Abu Dhabi-based, London-listed NMC Health is considering a rival offer.

“We’ve received another expression of interest. I cannot identify the source of the potential bidder, nor say whether or not it will amount to a bid,” chief executive Ronald Lavater told The National, published on Tuesday.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by William Maclean

