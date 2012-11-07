RPT-UPDATE 1-Alon temporarily shutting California refining

HOUSTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Alon USA Energy Inc is shutting its California refining system for up to a year because of the weak asphalt market and high West Coast crude oil costs, Chief Executive Paul Eisman said on Wednesday.

He said Alon could restart the system in the fourth quarter of 2013 if plans to build a facility to receive cheaper Midcontinent crude by rail goes forward as planned.

“We are electing to temporarily suspend refining operations on the West Coast while we reconfigure the Bakersfield refinery to receive and operate on lighter Midcontinent crude oil,” Eisman told analysts during Alon’s third-quarter earnings conference call.

Alon is seeking permits to build a rail facility so it can back out more expensive West Coast crudes in favor of cheaper Midcontinent crude.

But in the interim, low asphalt demand in the high-cost West Coast crude environment has cut the California system’s profitability, Eisman said, enough to prompt the temporary shutdown.

“The combination of very low demand for asphalt along with low asphalt prices driven, by Midcontinent refiners that have a crude cost advantage, makes it difficult to operate profitably with high West Coast crude prices,” he said.

Alon’s California system involves three facilities in Bakersfield, Paramount and Long Beach that operate as a single 94,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) system. Eisman said the Paramount facility, which produces asphalt, shut down last month and the Bakersfield plant is currently shutting down. He did not mention the Long Beach facility.