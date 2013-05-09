FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alon to receive crude by rail at Louisiana refinery in June -CEO
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 4:05 PM / in 4 years

Alon to receive crude by rail at Louisiana refinery in June -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Alon Energy USA will start receiving cut-price inland U.S. crude by rail next month at its Louisiana refinery when the company completes a project to refurbish an offloading facility there, Chief Executive Paul Eisman told analysts on Thursday.

He said the 80,000-barrels-per-day Krotz Springs refinery will receive 6,000 bpd of crude by rail. The facility can handle up to 14,000 bpd, but Alon is restricted by limitations in railroad operations and railcar availability, he said.

The company will use 200 railcars it had deployed to move gasoil and asphalt in its California refinery system, which remains shut awaiting permits to build a rail offloading facility.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.