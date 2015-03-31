FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Refiner Delek in talks to buy Alon Israel
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Refiner Delek in talks to buy Alon Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Refiner Delek US Holdings Inc said it is in talks to buy some or all of Alon Israel Oil Co Ltd, the parent company of Alon USA Energy Inc.

Until recently, Alon Israel - one of Israel’s largest fuel station and convenience store operators - owned more than 50 percent of Alon USA’s stock.

But Alon Israel gave up its majority stake in February through a share sale. (1.usa.gov/1Dng1GJ)

Alon USA was not immediately available for comment. Delek spokesman Keith Johnson said the company had no comment beyond the regulatory filing.

Alon USA’s shares were up 5 percent at $16.76 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Delek’s shares rose marginally to a record of $40.14, before reversing course to trade down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.