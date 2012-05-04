FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alon USA restarts three refineries in April, May
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

Alon USA restarts three refineries in April, May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Alon USA Energy Inc has restarted two refineries from maintenance in April and will restart another in May that was idled due to bad margins, the company said in an earnings call with analysts on Friday.

In April, Alon restarted its 53,000 barrels-per-day Paramount, California, refinery, that had been shut for maintenance since Jan. 27, company officials said.

The 67,000 bpd Big Spring, Texas, refinery completed its reformer regeneration and multiple hydrotreater catalyst changes in April and the refinery was fully operational again.

Alon will restart its 11,000 bpd Bakersfield, California, refinery in May, The Bakersfield plant was shut in mid-January for economic reasons.

Alon’s California refineries produce a large amount of asphalt, which is used in paving and building materials.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.