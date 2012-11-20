FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alon USA Partners prices IPO below expected range-market source
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Alon USA Partners prices IPO below expected range-market source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Alon USA Energy Inc’s limited partnership unit Alon USA Partners LP priced its initial public offering of 10 million units at $16 each, according to a market source.

The price per unit is significantly below the partnership unit’s expected price range of $19 to $21 apiece.

The Dallas-based company had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in August to raise up to $230 million in an initial public offering.

Alon USA Partners was formed in the same month to own and operate its parent’s refining and petroleum marketing business in south central and southwestern regions of the United States.

Goldman Sachs & Co, Credit Suisse and Citigroup are acting as lead underwriters for the offering.

Alon USA Partners units are expected to begin trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ALDW.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.