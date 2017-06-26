SAO PAULO, June 26 Itaúsa Investimentos SA has
teamed up with Brazilian investment firm Cambuhy Investimentos
Ltda to buy a majority stake in Alpargatas SA, whose controlling
shareholder is already working on a sale.
In a Monday securities filing, Itaúsa said it has
extended a proposal to buy all the shares J&F Investimentos SA
has in Alpargatas, splitting them equally with
Cambuhy. Itaúsa is the investment holding family that oversees
the assets of the three families that control Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA, Brazil's No. 1 bank.
Reuters reported Cambuhy's interest in Alpargatas on June
16. J&F is stepping up asset divestitures to raise cash and pay
for a 10.3 billion real ($3.1 billion) leniency fine with
Brazilian prosecutors. J&F's leniency fine, the world's biggest
to date, was imposed after members of Brazil's Batista family
admitted to bribing almost 2,000 politicians.
($1 = 3.2958 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)