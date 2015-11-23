Brazil's J&F vows to keep Alpargatas management on board

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - J&F Investimentos SA, the investment holding company for the non-meatpacking business of Brazil’s billionaire Batista family, will keep the current management of Alpargatas SA on board after Monday’s acquisition of a 44.1 percent stake in the footwear and apparel producer.

In a statement, J&F said that there is no timetable for a tender offering to minority shareholders stemming from the acquisition of a majority stake in Alpargatas. The lack of a clear timetable for the tender drove preferred shares of Alpargatas down 5.6 percent in early Monday trading.