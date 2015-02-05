FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alpari administrators fail to find buyer for FX broker, 114 jobs go
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
February 5, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

Alpari administrators fail to find buyer for FX broker, 114 jobs go

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The administrators for UK foreign exchange broker Alpari UK said they had been unable to sell the business after the company was crippled by losses caused by Switzerland’s removal of the cap on the franc.

The joint administrators from KPMG said on Thursday they had sold the intellectual property assets of Alpari (UK), including the Alpari trademark, to Andrey Dashin, one of the shareholders of the company, and would continue to try to sell other parts of the business.

But they said the lack of a buyer for all the company meant 114 staff had left due to redundancies and resignations. They continued to employ 52 employees who will assist in the administration. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.