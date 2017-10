MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Alfa petrochemical unit Alpek priced its initial public offering at 27.50 pesos per share, the company said late on Wednesday.

Alpek’s up to 11.2 billion peso ($851 million) IPO is the first Mexican offering to price in nine months and its association with parent company Grupo Alfa has lent confidence to the transaction, reported IFR Markets, a ThomsonReuters unit.