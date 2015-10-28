FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpha Bank launches exchange offer on outstanding debt
October 28, 2015

Alpha Bank launches exchange offer on outstanding debt

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 28 (IFR) - Greece’s Alpha Bank has launched an exchange offer on its outstanding subordinated and senior bonds in the hope of strengthening its capital base.

The bank is seeking to exchange 27 bond issues for so-called Non-Transferable receipts.

“The Exchange Offers are being made to strengthen the Offeror’s capital base, which has been impacted by the impaired macro-economic conditions recently experienced in the Hellenic Republic that are affecting all Greek financial institutions,” the bank said in a statement.

Citigroup and JP Morgan are dealer managers for the exchange offer which expires on November 16.

Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
