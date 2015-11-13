FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpha Bank gets near 100% take-up on liability management
November 13, 2015 / 12:13 PM / 2 years ago

Alpha Bank gets near 100% take-up on liability management

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 13 (IFR) - Almost 100% of the debt securities targeted by Alpha Bank in a liability management exercise have been submitted for exchange according to a filing from the bank.

A Luxembourg stock exchange filing published on Friday morning showed that 1.01bn out of a possible 1.086bn targeted was submitted for exchange.

This will go a long way in helping fill a capital hole in excess of 2.74bn under the European Central Bank stress test adverse scenario.

Alpha Bank had to amend the terms of the debt exchange in early November, withdrawing the cash option to reflect the uncertain value of the debt in the event of compulsory bail-in

Citigroup and JP Morgan led the trade. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
