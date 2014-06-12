FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Alpha Bank to print 500m three-year senior bond at 3.5%

Robert Smith

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Greece’s Alpha Bank is set to print a 500m three-year senior bond at a yield of just 3.5%, according to a lead manager.

The new issue has attracted 2bn of orders, and is pricing at the tight end of the 3.625% area revised guidance set earlier on Thursday. This guidance was revised from initial price thoughts of 3.75%.

A 3.5% print will be the lowest new issue yield from a Greek bank since the country’s institutions returned to the capital markets.

Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Mediobanca are marketing the transaction which will be priced later today. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, writing by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)

