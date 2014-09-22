BRIEF-Alpha Mos announces end of insolvency proceedings

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Alpha Mos SA :

* Announces end of its insolvency proceedings and says a continuation plan has been put in place

* Trading in its shares will start again on Sept. 23 at 09:00 CET

* Diagnostic Medical Systems (DMS) will take control of Alpha Mos, investing 5-6 million euros in Alpha Mos through a capital increase

* Capital increase should be completed by November, allowing the continuation plan to come into effect