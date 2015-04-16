FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpha Natural Resources faces coal cleanup fund shortfall-official
April 16, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

Alpha Natural Resources faces coal cleanup fund shortfall-official

Patrick Rucker

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - Alpha Natural Resources, a struggling U.S. coal company, may be forced into buying costly new insurance or shedding liabilities to ensure it can cover obligations to clean up any abandoned mines, officials in West Virginia said.

Alpha Natural Resources has been allowed to leave about $262 million in cleanup liabilities uninsured in West Virginia under a federal program designed for coal companies that meet strict financial tests. State officials told Reuters that the company may no longer qualify for that relief.

“Our regulations are very clear,” Harold Ward, acting director of the state Division of Mining and Reclamation, said this week. “It’s up to them to remedy this situation.”

Reporting By Patrick Rucker

