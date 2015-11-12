Ex-CEO of bankrupt coal firm Alpha objects to plan to drop miner benefits

(Reuters) - The founder and former chief executive officer of Alpha Natural Resources, among the largest U.S. coal companies, objected on Wednesday to Alpha’s plan under bankruptcy to drop benefits for more than 4,500 miners, spouses and their dependants.

Former Alpha CEO and Chairman Michael Quillen said eliminating retiree health benefits of thousands of families “goes against the values the company was built on.”

“We made a pledge to our employees to provide a safe place to work and benefits that would extend beyond their years of employment. It’s imperative for the company to honor that pledge,” Quillen said in a statement.

Quillen and several other former company executives asked in a court filing that a committee be appointed to represent retirees in the bankruptcy.

A representative from Alpha was not immediately available for comment.

Quillen established Alpha in 2002 and stepped down as chairman in 2012.

Eliminating the benefits would erase roughly $125 million in obligations for the Virginia-based company as it tries to mollify creditors stung by the company’s bankruptcy filing in August, according to court papers filed earlier this month in a bankruptcy court in Richmond.

But the move would also erase life insurance and health benefits for about 4,580 non-union retirees, disabled former workers and their families, the company said in the filing.

The company has asked permission to drop benefits such as “hospital, medical, prescription, surgical and life insurance” at the end of December, according to the filing.

Declining global demand for coal and new, anti-pollution regulations have dented the domestic industry and pushed several companies toward insolvency.

In recent weeks, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has said coal companies that face financial strain must still protect miners’ welfare. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Ken Wills)