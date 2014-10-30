FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coal miner Alpha Natural posts smaller loss
October 30, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Coal miner Alpha Natural posts smaller loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc halved its quarterly loss as cost cutting helped it offset lower prices and shipments.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $185 million, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $458.2 million, or $2.07 per share, a year earlier.

The Bristol, Virginia-based company’s revenue fell 8 percent to $1.10 billion. [Q3 2013: $1.20 billion] (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)

