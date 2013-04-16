FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shareholders of Greece's Alpha Bank give go-ahead to recap plan
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

Shareholders of Greece's Alpha Bank give go-ahead to recap plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, April 16 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Greece’s third-largest lender Alpha Bank approved on Tuesday a 4.57 billion euro ($6 billion)recapitalisation plan, allowing it to go ahead.

Alpha was seeking shareholder approval for a 457.1 million euro ($598.1 million) rights issue of new stock, and a further 92.9 million euros issue on which existing shareholders will waive their rights.

The meeting was attended by shareholders representing about 29 percent of the company’s shares, exceeding a required quorum of 20 percent.

Greece’s four major banks, including Alpha, need 27.5 billion euros in fresh funds to restore their solvency ratios to levels required by the country’s central bank after incurring losses from a sovereign debt writedown and impaired loans.

Under the terms of the recapitalisation scheme, at least 10 percent of banks’ new common equity must be raised from the market for them to stay privately run. Alpha has said it plans to raise 12 percent of the 4.57 billion euros it needs from private investors to avoid nationalisation. ($1 = 0.7643 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Harry Papachristou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.