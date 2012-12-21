FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Alpha Bank posts nine-month loss, provisions weigh
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 21, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

Greece's Alpha Bank posts nine-month loss, provisions weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Greek lender Alpha Bank posted a wider loss in the first nine months of the year, hurt by provisions for bad loans and weaker interest income amid the country’s severe debt crisis.

Alpha, the country’s No. 3 bank by assets, reported a loss of 711.8 million euros ($938 million) in the period, compared to a loss of 566.7 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

It said its total capital need as set by Greece’s central bank stood at 4.6 billion euros. Greek banks, which have been battered by the country’s deep economic crisis, are being recapitalised as part of Greece’s latest rescue package. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.