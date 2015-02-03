FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alpha trust Andromeda reports 1.57 mln euros net loss vs 1.23 mln euros net profit last year
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 4:22 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Alpha trust Andromeda reports 1.57 mln euros net loss vs 1.23 mln euros net profit last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA

* FY 2014 net loss at 1.57 million euros versus net profit of 1.23 million euros year ago

* Portfolio value at the end of FY 2014 at 9.32 million euros

* Says fluctation on oil prices, terror attacks in Europe, conflict with Russia and uncertainty after Greek elections will keep volatility in high levels

* FY 2014 end net cash at 1.1 million euros versus 0.57 million euros year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1Ko9ZmY

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
