BRIEF-Alpha trust Andromeda reports 1.57 mln euros net loss vs 1.23 mln euros net profit last year

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA

* FY 2014 net loss at 1.57 million euros versus net profit of 1.23 million euros year ago

* Portfolio value at the end of FY 2014 at 9.32 million euros

* Says fluctation on oil prices, terror attacks in Europe, conflict with Russia and uncertainty after Greek elections will keep volatility in high levels

* FY 2014 end net cash at 1.1 million euros versus 0.57 million euros year ago

