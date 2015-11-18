FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orders for Greece's Alpha Bank share issue total 2.5 bln euros-sources
November 18, 2015

Orders for Greece's Alpha Bank share issue total 2.5 bln euros-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Orders for Alpha Bank’s share offering to plug a capital shortfall reached around 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion), nearly 1 billion euros more than what it wants to raise, two sources at the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.

Alpha Bank, Greece’s fourth largest lender, is aiming to raise 1.55 billion euros from private investors.

It is one of four banks that must plug an overall capital shortfall of 14.4 billion euros uncovered by the European Central Bank last month.

$1 = 0.9373 euros Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
