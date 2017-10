ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank, Greece’s third-largest lender, on Thursday reported a 107.8 million euro ($134 million) loss in the first quarter, as the country’s deep recession led to weaker income and more non-performing loans.

The bank said provisions for impaired loans rose 23.2 percent year-on-year to 320.7 million euros, while net interest income fell 5 percent year-on-year to 408 million euros.