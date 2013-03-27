Greece's Alpha Bank post 2012 loss, provisions weigh

ATHENS, March 27 (Reuters) - Greece’s third-largest lender Alpha Bank posted a smaller loss in 2012 compared to a year earlier, hurt by provisions for bad loans and weak interest income amid the country’s severe debt crisis and deep recession.

Alpha reported a loss of 1.086 billion euros last year compared to a loss of 3.81 billion euros in 2011, which included a big hit from a sovereign debt writedown.

It said provisions for impaired loans rose 47.6 percent to 1.669 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)