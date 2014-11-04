Greece's Alpha Bank posts Q3 loss, redundancy costs weigh

ATHENS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank, Greece’s fourth-largest lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a loss in the third quarter after booking a one-off cost related to voluntary redundancy scheme for staff.

Alpha, which passed the European Central Bank’s stress test last month with no capital needs, posted a net loss of 156.9 million euros after taking a charge of 194.5 million euros on the scheme which reduced its staff numbers by 20 percent. It did not provide comparative figures for the third quarter of 2013.

But in the nine months to the end of September the bank remained profitable, reporting net earnings of 110.5 million euros thanks to a 422 million euro deferred tax benefit in the second quarter.

Alpha said non-performing credit was flat quarter-on-quarter at 33.6 percent of its loan book at end-September, while net interest income grew 21.1 percent year-on-year to 1.44 billion euros, helped by lower funding costs. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)