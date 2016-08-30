Greece's Alpha Bank widens Q2 loss, bad debt provisions rise

ATHENS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth-largest lender by assets, widened its loss in the second quarter after booking higher provisions for impaired loans.

Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF after its recapitalisation late last year, reported a net loss of 16.8 million euros ($18.73 million) after a bottom line loss of 2.2 million euros in the first quarter.

The bank's non-performing credit rose to 37.8 percent of its loan book at end-June from 37.4 percent at end of March.

Provisions for bad debt rose 37 percent quarter-on-quarter to 349.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)