UPDATE 1-Redundancy costs push Greece's Alpha Bank to Q3 loss

ATHENS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Greece’s fourth-largest lender Alpha Bank reported a third-quarter loss on Tuesday because of the costs related to a voluntary redundancy scheme for its staff.

Alpha, which passed the European Central Bank’s stress test last month, fell to a net loss of 156.9 million euros ($197 million) after taking a charge of 194.5 million euros on the scheme, which cut its staff by 20 percent.

Comparative figures for the third quarter of 2013 were not provided.

In the nine months to the end of September, Alpha remained profitable, reporting net earnings of 110.5 million euros thanks to a 422 million euro deferred tax benefit in the second quarter.

Alpha and Greece’s other big banks remain burdened by large problem loan portfolios after a deep recession which has pushed unemployment to nearly 27 percent and they continue to provision for impaired credit.

Record joblessness in Greece has made it hard for borrowers to service their debt, forcing lenders to increase loan-loss provisions, even though the pace is slowing from previous years.

Credit weakening is likely to continue, but at a slower pace as the economy bottoms out. It is set for a modest recovery this year, with national output seen growing by 0.6 percent.

Alpha, 66.4 percent owned by Greece’s HFSF bank rescue fund, added 337 million euros in provisions in the third quarter, raising the group’s accumulated bad-debt provisions to 12.7 billion euros.

The bank’s non-performing credit was flat quarter-on-quarter at 33.6 percent of its loan book at end-September. Lower wholesale funding costs helped Alpha grow its net interest income by 21.1 percent year-on-year to 1.44 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Keith Weir)