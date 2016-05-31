UPDATE 1-Greece's Alpha Bank on profitable path as bad debt provisions fall

* Alpha posts 2.2 mln euro net loss in first quarter

* Bad debt provisions fall 62 percent vs Q4

* Non-performing credit rises to 37.4 pct of loan book (Adds CEO comment, details)

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank, Greece’s fourth-largest lender by assets, pared its loss in the first quarter after booking sharply lower provisions for impaired loans.

Alpha, 11 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF after its recapitalisation late last year, reported a net loss of 2.2 million euros ($2.5 million) after a loss of 533 million euros in last year’s final quarter.

“After a remarkably challenging previous year, Alpha Bank returned to a profitable trajectory, mainly attributed to a decline in impairment costs,” Chief Executive Dimitris Mantzounis said in a statement.

Alpha expects improved access to capital markets after the European Central Bank starts accepting Greek government paper again as collateral for funding Greek lenders, he added.

Greek banks still carry large problem loan portfolios after a deep, protracted recession pushed unemployment to record highs, making it hard for borrowers to service their debts. The formation of new impaired credit has been slowing.

More than 40 percent of the sector’s loans are non-performing, making the reduction of the bad loan stock the biggest swing factor for Greek lenders as they continue to provision for impaired credit.

Alpha Bank’s non-performing credit - loans in arrears for more than 90 days - rose to 37.4 percent of its loan book at end-March from 36.8 percent at the end of December.

Provisions for bad debt fell 62 percent from the previous quarter to 255 million euros, while the cash coverage of the bank’s non-performing loans rose to 70 percent.

Borrowing from the ECB and the Bank of Greece decreased by 300 million euros to 24.1 billion euros at the end of March and by a further 600 million at the end of May to 23.5 billion euros.

Alpha saw deposit outflows of 540 million euros in the first quarter, in line with system-wide outflows. Group deposits stood at 26.2 billion euros at the end of March, with Alpha’s loans-to-deposits ratio at 148 percent. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)