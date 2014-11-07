FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alpha Bank raising $510 mln from securitised shipping loans - sources
November 7, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Alpha Bank raising $510 mln from securitised shipping loans - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS/LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Greece’s Alpha Bank is set to raise about $510 million from securitised shipping loans in one of the first European asset-backed deals in the sector for nearly a year, finance industry and Alpha bank sources said on Friday.

The deal, which is being arranged and financed by Citigroup and bundles together a portfolio of approximately 35 individual shipping loans, will have an average life of two and a half years with a five-year final maturity, industry sources said. A Citi spokesman declined to comment.

“Securitisation transactions are part of Alpha’s programme. They are a tool to differentiate the bank’s funding sources,” one Alpha bank source said.

Sources told Reuters in June that Alpha Bank, Greece’s fourth-largest lender, planned to securitise about 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) of shipping loans and expected to raise about 500 million euros in the transaction. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos in Athens, Jonathan Saul and Alex Chambers in London; editing by David Clarke)

