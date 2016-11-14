FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google says working on policy update to restrict ads on fake news sites
November 14, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 9 months ago

Google says working on policy update to restrict ads on fake news sites

Julia Love

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google said on Monday it is working on a policy update to restrict its ads from being placed on fake news sites as concerns mount about the rapid spread of inaccurate information online.

The policy change is imminent, Google spokeswoman Andrea Faville told Reuters.

"Moving forward, we will restrict ad serving on pages that misrepresent, misstate, or conceal information about the publisher, the publisher's content, or the primary purpose of the web property," she said. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
