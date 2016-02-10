FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google: U.S. guidance crucial to development of self-driving cars
February 10, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 2 years ago

Google: U.S. guidance crucial to development of self-driving cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google unit told U.S. auto safety regulators that the government’s interpretation of motor vehicle safety rules is “extremely important” to its further development of fully self-driving cars.

In a Nov. 12 letter to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday, the director of Google’s self-driving car project said the agency’s decision on how to construe safety regulations “will have major impact” on its development.

NHTSA told Google in a Feb. 4 letter that it agreed it could consider a Google self-driving computer system as the driver of the vehicle - a major boost to getting self-driving cars on the road. But the agency but stopped short of agreeing to immediately waive all safety rules needed to allow fully self-driving cars on the roads as sought in Google’s letter. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Paul Lienert; Editing by Sandra Maler)

