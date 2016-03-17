FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Alphabet puts robot-maker Boston Dynamics up for sale-Bloomberg
#Market News
March 17, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Alphabet puts robot-maker Boston Dynamics up for sale-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Toyota comment)

March 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc, the new holding company for Google, has put Boston Dynamics, part of its robotics division, up for sale for lack of revenue potential, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

The possible buyers include Amazon.com Inc and Toyota Research Institute, Toyota Motor Corp's research and development company, according to Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/1R69KAK)

Boston Dynamics, bought by Alphabet in 2013, is best known for building robots that look as if they belong in a science-fiction movie and are often co-developed or funded by the U.S. military.

Boston Dynamic’s products include Cheetah, which it claims to be world’s fastest legged robot as well as RiSE, a robot that climbs vertical terrains such as walls, trees and fences.

Amazon has installed thousands of robots across its warehouses to cut operating costs and get packages out the door more quickly.

Toyota Research said in January it had hired a team of scientists and engineers to help drive research into artificial intelligence and robots.

Toyota declined to comment, while Alphabet and Amazon couldn’t be immediately reached. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
