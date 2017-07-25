FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google's Canada head exits, company seeking permanent replacement
July 25, 2017

Google's Canada head exits, company seeking permanent replacement

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 25 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday that Sam Sebastian, the head of its Google Canada operations, has left the search engine company.

Sebastian had headed Canadian operations since 2014, overseeing the expansion of its engineering hub in Kitchener, Ontario, and helping build its artificial intelligence technology prowess in the country.

In the interim, Canadian operations will be run by Sabrina Geremia, who the company described as a "trusted advisor to Canada's C-Suite" who has worked at the company for 10 years. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

