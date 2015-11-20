FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google aims for China launch of Google Play app store next year -sources
November 20, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Google aims for China launch of Google Play app store next year -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Google, part of Alphabet Inc, aims to launch the China version of its Google Play smartphone app store next year, according to people familiar with the matter, its first major foray in the market since ending localised product support in 2010.

The Google Play app store would be set up specifically for China, and not connected to overseas versions of Google Play, two of the people said.

Google intends to comply with Chinese laws on filtering content that might be viewed as sensitive by the ruling Communist Party, and laws requiring the company to store the app store’s data within the country, those two people said.

A Singapore-based Google spokesman declined to comment.

Editing by Keith Weir

