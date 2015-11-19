FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Google names VMware co-founder Diane Greene to lead cloud push
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Google names VMware co-founder Diane Greene to lead cloud push

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, analyst comment)

By Anya George Tharakan

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Google Inc, a unit of Alphabet Inc , said it appointed VMware Inc co-founder and industry veteran Diane Greene to run its cloud business, as CEO Sundar Pichai pushes ahead with efforts to gain share in the fast-growing market.

Pichai has made selling cloud storage space to enterprises a growing priority for the company to take on rivals Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp.

“Every businesses in the world is going to run on cloud eventually,” Pichai said on a post-earnings call in October.

Amazon’s cloud business is now its fastest-growing business, while Microsoft is banking on cloud computing to make up for slowing sales of personal computers.

Greene, a Google director for three years, will lead a new team combining the company's cloud businesses, including Google for Work, Cloud Platform, and Google Apps. (1.usa.gov/1S7lC79)

“It’s evidence that Google wants to be taken seriously in the cloud and they will do what they can to make it happen and that they are here to go toe-to-toe with (Amazon Web Services) and Microsoft,” Monness, Crespi, Hardt, & Co Inc analyst James Cakmak said.

Google also said on Thursday it will buy Greene’s startup bebop Technologies Inc, a development platform that helps build and maintain enterprise applications. Greene and the bebop team will join Google after the transaction closes this year.

She will continue to serve on Google’s board as a non-independent director, the company said.

Greene was replaced as VMware’s CEO by former Microsoft Corp executive Paul Maritz in 2008. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.