Google unveils Google Home, looks to compete with Amazon's Echo

May 18 (Reuters) - Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, unveiled a new hardware device called Google Home at the company’s annual conference on Wednesday.

The device, a portable speaker powered by the company’s search engine, would offer competition to Amazon.com Inc’s Echo.

The device will be launched later this year, Google said.

Amazon launched “Amazon Echo” in November 2014, a speaker one can leave on all day and give it voice directions, like Siri on an Apple iPhone. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)