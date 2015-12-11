FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Alphabet mulls expanding Fiber internet service to LA, Chicago (Dec 8)
December 11, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Alphabet mulls expanding Fiber internet service to LA, Chicago (Dec 8)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 in Dec. 8 story to “megabits” from “megabytes”)

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc said it would consider bringing its Fiber internet service to Los Angeles and Chicago, the two biggest cities the tech giant has worked with so far for the super-fast web service.

The Google Fiber service, which promises Internet speeds of up to 1000 megabits per second, is currently available in Kansas City; Austin, Texas and Provo, Utah. (fiber.google.com/about/)

Alphabet, formerly Google, is moving into a new corporate structure that will provide more visibility on projects such as Fiber. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

