MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s anti-monopoly service has postponed a decision on a possible fine on Google to May 11, RIA news agency said on Wednesday.

FAS, the watchdog, ruled last September that Google had broken the law by requiring pre-installation of certain applications on mobile devices running on Android, following a complaint by Russia’s Yandex. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)