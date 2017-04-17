FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Google reaches out-of-court deal with Russia over Android case
April 17, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 4 months ago

Google reaches out-of-court deal with Russia over Android case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russian anti-monopoly watchdog FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating system, FAS said on Monday.

The deal was approved by a Russian court earlier on Monday, said FAS deputy head Alexei Dotsenko, adding that it was for a term of six years and nine months.

FAS ruled in 2015 that Google was abusing its dominance by requiring the pre-installation of certain applications on mobile devices using Android, following a complaint by Russia's Yandex .

$1 = 56.0700 roubles Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs

