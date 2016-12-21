A Google Inc product manager has sued
the company, accusing it of unlawfully prohibiting employees
from sharing concerns with coworkers, shareholders or the press,
and maintaining a "spying program" to prevent leaks.
In the class action lawsuit filed on Tuesday in California
state court in San Francisco, the employee, identified only as
"John Doe," says Google's employment agreements are illegally
broad and violate various state labor laws.
The plaintiff says the confidentiality agreements that all
Google employees are required to sign essentially bar workers
from saying anything about the company, even to each other. The
agreements define confidential information as "without
limitation, any information in any form that relates to Google
or Google's business that is not generally known," according to
the lawsuit.
The lawsuit says the agreements violate state laws that
provide that employers cannot bar workers from discussing their
wages or disclosing information to government agencies.
A spokesperson for Mountain View, California-based Google, a
unit of Alphabet Inc, said in a statement that the claims were
"baseless," and said the agreements were designed to protect
sensitive business information and not to bar employees from
discussing working conditions.
"We're very committed to an open internal culture, which
means we frequently share with employees details of product
launches and confidential business information," the
spokesperson said.
Google is facing similar claims from an unidentified
employee in proceedings before the U.S. National Labor Relations
Board, which recently struck down confidentiality agreements and
other employment contracts that could discourage workers from
discussing concerns at T-Mobile USA Inc, DirectTV and a number
of other companies.
In the lawsuit, the plaintiff says that to enforce its
policies, Google forces workers to spy on each other through a
program called "Stopleaks" that requires them to report the
disclosure of confidential information. Employees can be fired
or sued for violating employment agreements or failing to report
leaks, according to the lawsuit.
"Google continues to insist that Googlers refrain from
plainly communicating with others that Google is violating the
law or endangering consumers," the complaint says.
Plaintiffs in court cases are rarely allowed to proceed
anonymously absent extraordinary circumstances. The Google
worker says that being identified could harm his reputation at
the company and his future job prospects.
The plaintiff is seeking to represent all current and former
Google employees who signed the agreements. The lawsuit says the
company has about 65,000 workers.
The case is Doe v. Google Inc, California Superior Court,
San Francisco County, number not immediately available.