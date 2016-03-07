FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alphabet's Project Fi exiting invite-only mode
#Market News
March 7, 2016 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

Alphabet's Project Fi exiting invite-only mode

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - People across the United States interested in Alphabet Inc’s wireless service, Project Fi, need not wait for an invite to sign up, starting Monday.

The company is exiting the wireless service's invitation-only mode, according to a post on the Android blog. (bit.ly/1OXOb2Y)

Project Fi was introduced in April in collaboration with telecom providers Sprint Corp and T-Mobile U.S. Inc .

The service aims to connect users to the fastest available network at a certain location, which could be a Wi-Fi network or data connections offered by one of the partners. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

