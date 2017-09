Jan 28 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc, the new holding company for Google, said it would report its quarterly results in two segments, Google and Other Bets.

Alphabet, which is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 1, said on Thursday that there would be no changes to consolidated reporting, but it would make some changes to revenue breakout. (bit.ly/1PlN7uS) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)