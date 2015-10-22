FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
October 22, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

Alphabet, formerly Google, reports 13 pct rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc, known until recently as Google Inc, reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong advertising sales driven by YouTube and mobile search.

Consolidated revenue rose to $18.68 billion in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $16.52 billion a year earlier. (bit.ly/1M8LA5l)

Net income rose to $3.98 billion, or $5.73 per Class A and B share, from $2.74 billion, or $3.98 per share in the same quarter last year. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

