Alphabet, formerly Google, reports 13 pct rise in revenue

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc, known until recently as Google Inc, reported a 13 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong advertising sales driven by YouTube and mobile search.

Consolidated revenue rose to $18.68 billion in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $16.52 billion a year earlier. (bit.ly/1M8LA5l)

Net income rose to $3.98 billion, or $5.73 per Class A and B share, from $2.74 billion, or $3.98 per share in the same quarter last year. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)